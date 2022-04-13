Gareth Pale is scoring highly with beer-loving football fans in the US

In a small corner of America there is a very palatable reminder of Wales – and one Welsh hero in particular.

According to Google maps it’s 4828 miles between Cardiff and Portland, Oregon in the United States.

Nevertheless, it’s in the city situated on the Western seaboard of the US that you will find the Away Days brewery and next door, the Toffee Club pub (named after Everton’s nickname – the Toffees).

Owned by Brit expat husband and wife team (Everton fan) Pete Hoppins and Niki Diamond, both are bastions of British football in a country where the beautiful game is thriving.

While the pub, which opened in 2016, has become a meeting place for the US and expat football community to watch European and MLS games, the brewery – launched in 2019 – has become a hit for its beers that pay due reverence to the game.

One beer in particular has proven to be such a hit it’s back again on tap at the brewery.

Gareth Pale pale ale, a beer which pays tribute to the Welsh hero, is one of the most popular brews the brewery produces.

It also comes with an eye-catching slogan emblazoned on the snappily designed cans that reads ‘Pales. Gold. Madrid’ in tribute to the infamous Wales. Golf. Madrid flag.

A collaboration between Aways Days and UK football design agency Patterns of Play, it’s a reminder of that moment when the Wales captain was captured celebrating reaching Euro 2020 with his Welsh team mates, much to the annoyance of some Madrid press and fans who accused him of being more concerned with playing golf than playing for Real Madrid.

For the beer connoisseurs, Gareth Pale, is described as a very accessible and drinkable hop showcase. The ABV: 4.6% beer pours a brilliant shade of orange and drinks with a snappy finish.

‘Clean fermentation and very subtle sweetness, from caramel malts, support the heavy handed hopping of Chinook and Amarillo varieties. The initial maltiness is quickly overtaken by a strong bitterness that fades to fresh citrus notes. Hops linger on the palate without presenting as harsh or astringent.”

Gareth Pale is just one of several beers that Away Days brews which celebrate football culture.

Also see – Match Of The Day IPA and Bucket Hat Bobby (named after the brewery’s mascot) Old Ale.

For more information about Gareth Pale, Away Days Brewery and the Toffee House visit:

https://www.awaydaysbrewing.com / https://www.toffeeclubpdx.com

