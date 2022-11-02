Gemma Grainger announces Cymru squad for Finland match

Gemma Grainger has announced her squad for Cymru’s upcoming international challenge match against Finland in Spain.

Grainger has selected the same 26 players that represented Cymru in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs last month – against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Switzerland.

Cymru’s hopes of reaching a first ever major tournament were dashed by the Swiss as they secured a lastst-gasp 2-1 extra-time victory in Zurich.

The match against Finland will take place at the Pinatar Arena on Saturday 12th November (KO 18:30 GMT), with the camp providing Grainger and her squad with an opportunity to reflect on the recent qualifying campaign.

The camp will be Cymru’s last of the year.

The match against Finland will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Cymru squad: Laura O’Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Olivia Clark (Bristol City), Safia Middleton-Patel (Manchester United), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Josie Green (Leicester City), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Reading), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Lily Woodham (Reading), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace), Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur), Georgia Walters (Sheffield United), Charlie Estcourt (Birmingham City), Jess Fishlock (OL Reign), Carrie Jones (Leicester City – on loan from Manchester United), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Southampton), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Helen Ward (Watford), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Maria Francis-Jones (Sheffield United – on loan from Manchester City), Chloe Williams (Blackburn Rovers – on loan from Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Watford), Chloe Bull (Bristol City).

