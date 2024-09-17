George Hill leads Yorkshire to strong start against Glamorgan

George Hill’s 90 helped guide promotion-chasing Yorkshire into a strong position as they made 361 all out on day one of their Vitality County Championship clash at Glamorgan.

With Middlesex still in contention to snatch second place from them, Yorkshire had to settle for three batting points after being put in.

Hill fell with only a handful of overs left at the end of the day, while no fewer than four other batsmen passed 40 without going on to make the most of their starts.

Seam movement

Andy Gorvin took four for 67 as he extracted some seam movement, with Timm van der Gugten getting reward for his efforts with two wickets late in the day.

Glamorgan survived two overs before the close to reach 12 without loss.

Yorkshire made steady progress at Sophia Gardens with Adam Lyth passing 1,000 runs for the season in an opening stand of 67 with Finlay Bean.

Gorvin twice got the ball to straighten to trap bot left-handers lbw.

Leg-spinner Mason Crane had Jonathan Tattersall’s caught behind off a long hop, James Wharton hooked James Harris to Van der Gugten on 63 and Jonny Bairstow provided Gorvin with his third wicket when he picked out backward point on two.

Crane was particularly expensive as George Hill and Dom Bess eased any Yorkshire nerves with a century stand, before Bess was lbw trying to sweep Crane.

Hill fell narrowly short of a deserved century, Van der Gugten getting his second wicket with the second new ball.

