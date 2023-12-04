George North agrees two-year deal with French second tier club Provence

Wales star George North has agreed a two-year deal with French second division club Provence.

The 31-year-old Ospreys centre will move to southern France next summer, where his new team-mates will include current Wales prop Tomas Francis.

Provence currently lie second in their league, with North a statement recruit for a club harbouring Top 14 ambitions.

Excited

“My family and I are very excited to join Provence Rugby, starting next season,” North told the club’s official website.

“I am really looking forward to meeting everyone and starting an incredible adventure in Provence.”

North has won 119 caps, scored 47 tries for Wales and played in four World Cups. He will remain available to Wales head coach Warren Gatland after the Provence switch.

He will become the fifth member of Wales’ 2023 World Cup squad to play in France, following Francis, Dan Biggar (Toulon), Henry Thomas (Montpellier) and Will Rowlands (Racing 92).

And two other players – backs Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe – have joined Japanese teams Kubota Spears and Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath, respectively. They will be unavailable for this season’s Six Nations.

Class

Provence chief executive Denis Philipon said: “We met in George North a boy of incredible class, who immediately showed interest in the club’s project. His motivation is enormous.

“His presence should allow us to take a very important step in our progress.

“We hope that through his talent, his professionalism, his knowledge of the very high level and his popularity, he will contribute to positioning Provence Rugby as one of the major players in French rugby of tomorrow.”

