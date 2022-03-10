Georgia could play Wales in Rugby World Cup after Russia ban

Georgia could play Wales in next year’s Rugby World Cup after Russia was banned from the tournament due to their invasion of Ukraine.

Organisers announced today that Georgia had automatically qualified for the tournament after Russia’s remaining three matches in the Rugby Europe Championship were abandoned by the Rugby World Cup board.

But Georgia will have to wait to find out whether it has qualified for the World Cup in France next year as Europe 1, which would put it in a pool with Australia, Wales and Fiji, or Europe 2 with South Africa and Ireland.

If they face Wales, the group could be practically identical – apart from Uruguay – to that Wales faced in 2019.

Georgia, the Netherlands and Portugal were awarded four points each in the competition that doubles as World Cup qualifying. Georga led the completion unbeaten with two games left to play.

Third-placed Portugal was 10 points behind Georgia with one game left, and they, Spain, and Romania remain in contention for the second qualifying spot.

Georgia has qualified for every Rugby World Cup since 2003 but has not yet advanced beyond the poll stage.

