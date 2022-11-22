Georgia seek Six Nations spot ahead of South Africa after beating Wales

There would be “a reaction” from Georgian Rugby if South Africa were to be given a spot in an expanded Six Nations before them, according to the President of the Georgian Rugby Union.

Georgia defeated Wales at the Principality Stadium by 13 points to 12 on Saturday in their second win over a ‘Tier 1’ nation this year, following a win against Italy at home.

Ioseb Tkemaladze said that they were not expecting a Six Nations call up any time soon but would be aggrieved if South Africa were to jump the queue ahead of them.

“If South Africa are invited instead of us, there will be a reaction,” he told the Telegraph newspaper.

He also added that he wouldn’t want Georgia’s inclusion to come at the expense of another team, such as Italy.

“If Italy were to be kicked out, Italian rugby decreases,” Tkemaladze said. “And one or two wins does not decide our future. We need to work and work – as a rugby community – to prove that we can do it.

“If the Six Nations were open to it, then we are ready. I know that they are looking at us but lots of steps need to be done from our side economically, physically, to show more stability.

“Australia, Wales, Italy, Argentina – Wales beat Argentina, Georgia [beat Wales] and all these were within five to 10 points. We have been playing in the Rugby Europe Championship for 14 years, finishing first. Fourteen years with some 100-0s, 80-0s, there is no competition.”

South Africa has previously told the southern hemisphere’s governing body they are exploring their option of joining the Six Nations after 2025.

The Springboks have been increasingly aligning themselves with the northern hemisphere, much of which is in the same TV time zone as them, in recent years with the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions all joining the United Rugby Championship.

