Geraint Thomas confirms Wales return at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.
Thomas, the first Welsh rider to win the Tour de France, will compete for Wales for the first time since 2014, when he won gold in the men’s road race in Glasgow and also secured the bronze medal in the individual time trial.
He sat out the Commonwealth games in Australia in April 2018 due to his Team Sky commitments, winning the Tour de France three months later.
Highlights
Thomas took to social media to confirm his participation and described his gold for Wales in Glasgow as one of the highlights of his career.
“Winning the road race in 2014 is up there with the best days of my career,” the 35-year-old said.
“It’s gonna be very special competing in the Welsh jersey again.”
The time trial in the year’s games will take place in Wolverhampton on 4 August and the men’s road race takes place on 7 August, the day before the closing ceremony.
Thomas is Wales most successful cyclist, winning three World Championships (2007, 2008, and 2012), two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012) and the Tour de France.
Geraint Thomas was not just the first Welshman too win the tour de France he was the first BRITISH BORN to win it England clams anything they can .Nobody from England has won the tour de France Say No More
Who cares? No-one has ever claimed Geraint Thomas isn’t Welsh (except perhaps the voices in your head).
You probably know a lot more about voices in the head than most. Which of them told you to get up this morning, or have you been up all night looking at video nasties ? Either way you are a serious mess.
The way that the English media put it over was like at last Wales has won it why not say the first BRITISH BORN Man to win it most of the UK people think that English men have won it on a number of times. SAY No More
Good to hear Geraint Thomas will be representing Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but my gripe is that l this will be the third time England will be holding these games. Their first games was held in London in 1934, then again in 2002, and now Birmingham in 2022. And no doubt hundreds of millions will be allocated from central government coffers to gentrify areas & facilities in Birmingham. I can guarantee Wales & Cardiff never had similar spend in 1958. Also, Scotland like England , has held the tournament three times. The first time in Edinburgh in… Read more »