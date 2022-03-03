Geraint Thomas confirms Wales return at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this year.

Thomas, the first Welsh rider to win the Tour de France, will compete for Wales for the first time since 2014, when he won gold in the men’s road race in Glasgow and also secured the bronze medal in the individual time trial.

He sat out the Commonwealth games in Australia in April 2018 due to his Team Sky commitments, winning the Tour de France three months later.

Thomas took to social media to confirm his participation and described his gold for Wales in Glasgow as one of the highlights of his career.

“Winning the road race in 2014 is up there with the best days of my career,” the 35-year-old said.

“It’s gonna be very special competing in the Welsh jersey again.”

The time trial in the year’s games will take place in Wolverhampton on 4 August and the men’s road race takes place on 7 August, the day before the closing ceremony.

Thomas is Wales most successful cyclist, winning three World Championships (2007, 2008, and 2012), two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012) and the Tour de France.

