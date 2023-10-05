Gerwyn Price and Michael reach World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith have cruised into the World Grand Prix quarter-finals.

Price sealed a 3-0 success although the Welsh star was pushed to a deciding leg in each of the sets.

“I’m just happy to get through and I’m into the quarter-finals, so I will put that one behind me,” the 2020 champion said.

“I’ve already won this title before, so I know what it takes, but I need to play a lot better than that.”

Smith dropped just two of 11 legs and averaged 90.57 as he brushed aside Brendan Dolan 3-0 although the world number one was left unsatisfied by his performance at Leicester’s Morningside Arena.

“I’ve waited so long to get past the second round at the World Grand Prix, so I’m over the moon,” Smith told the PDC website after reaching the quarters for the first time in 11 appearances.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with the way I played. I had three legs after breaking Brendan where I didn’t start with a double and that sticks in your head.

“It was a matter of trying to overcome that (frustration). Now I just want to see what happens from here.”

Gary Anderson, the 2016 finalist, squandered a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 against Andrew Gilding, who secured his spot in the last-eight for the first time in his career.

Martin Schindler followed up his opening round win over Raymond van Barneveld by defeating Stephen Bunting 3-2.

