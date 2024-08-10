Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler to claim Australian Darts Masters title

Lewis Norton

Gerwyn Price has claimed victory in the final of the Australian Darts Masters with an 8-1 victory over Luke Littler.

The win sees Price secure his second 2024 World Series of Darts event, after his victory in the Nordic Darts Masters in June. His win has netted the number six ranked player in the world £20,000 in prize money.

Price’s final success in Wollongong included four 180s, an average of 97.91, and an impressive checkout percentage of 53.33% (8/15) to Littler’s 8.33% (1/12)

Route to Victory

Price began his Australian Masters run, as the third seed, by comfortably defeating Australian player Brenton Lloyd on the first day, who could only summon an average of 81 compared to Price’s 95.

The second day, in which all eight PDC representatives were through to the quarter finals, began for Price with a 6-4 victory over home crowd favourite Damon Heta. Price went through to the semi-finals where he got the better of Peter Wright in a last leg decider to win 7-6 in a game where Price averaged 99.

This led to an encounter with wonderkid Luke Littler in the final, who had beaten Michael Smith 6-4, and Dimitri van den Bergh 7-6 in a last leg decider to earn the showdown with Price.

Price raced to a 5-0 lead in the first-to-eight final, easing himself to an 8-1 victory on the double 10, in a game that was perhaps equally won due to Littler’s poor finishing as much as Price’s composed play.

Next week will see Price, as well as the seven other PDC representatives in this event, return to the World Series stage for the New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton.

