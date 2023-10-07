Gerwyn Price beats world number one Michael Smith in World Grand Prix semi-final

Gerwyn Price closed in on a second World Grand Prix title with a 4-2 semi-final victory over Michael Smith.

Price took out world number one and reigning world champion Smith in a high-quality match, and will meet Luke Humphries in Sunday’s final at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Humphries eased past fellow Englishman Joe Cullen 4-0 in the second semi-final.

Speaking to BoyleSports before the identity of his final opponent was known, Welshman Price, the 2020 Grand Prix champion, said: “I know I’m going to be playing an Englishman, which will be difficult.

“But I’m happy to win this game. I knew it was going to be difficult, but I bombed the second set and I probably should have put a bit more pressure on him.

“I found myself 2-1 down and I managed to fight back. I was just thinking ‘put him under pressure on his throw’, which I did.

“I won that set and then the next one on my throw.”

Steamrollered

Humphries steamrollered Cullen in a one-sided contest, although both players were some distance from their best form.

Cullen gave himself hope with a brilliant 150 checkout – the best of the match – to level the fourth set, but it was too little too late from the Yorkshireman.

Humphries said: “It was a weird match. The moisture up here is so horrible that when you’re throwing your hand gets so sticky you can’t control where your darts are going.

“I think Joe had the same yesterday, I did, but you battle through it. I think 4-0 was flattering to me, but I took my chances.

“The last major final I made was behind closed doors and I now get to enjoy that major final with the crowd.

“I’m going to give everything I can in that final and put it all on the line.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

