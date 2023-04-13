Gerwyn Price boosts play-off bid with win over Michael Smith in Brighton final

Gerwyn Price tightened his grip on a play-off spot by defeating world number one Michael Smith in the final of the Cazoo Premier League Darts meet in Brighton.

The Welshman moved to within two points of leader Michael Van Gerwen in the overall standings following a 6-3 victory over Smith on night 11 of the competition.

Price produced a sensational performance to overcome reigning champion Van Gerwen 6-5 in the semi-final with a 108.08 average before backing that up with a less spectacular display in the climax to clinch the maximum five points.

Smith secured a break of throw in the fifth leg of the finale but was unable to capitalise on the advantage as Price immediately hit back en route to victory.

Success on the south coast was the 38-year-old’s fourth of the competition following triumphs in Cardiff, Nottingham and Newcastle.

Novice

“I’m happy with the win,” 2021 world champion Price told Sky Sports. “I played really well all night.

“I believe I’m still a novice in this game and in the next two, three years I will improve a lot and be a lot more consistent.”

Smith, who will have a chance to avenge his loss to Price in the opening round next week in Rotterdam, climbed above Jonny Clayton into third spot in the standings courtesy of his run to the deciding match.

He began by halting Clayton’s two-night winning streak with a 6-4 victory and then scraped a gripping 6-5 semi-final success over Peter Wright, who remains winless and bottom of the table.

In the other quarter-final ties, eventual winner Price won 6-2 against Chris Dobey, six-time champion Van Gerwen overcame Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2, while 2017 runner-up Wright edged Nathan Aspinall 6-5.

