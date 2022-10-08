Gerwyn Price cruises into World Grand Prix semi-final

World number one Gerwyn Price set up a World Grand Prix semi-final meeting with Nathan Aspinall by blitzing Madars Razma 3-0.

Price lost only two legs as the overawed Razma only averaged 74.45.

“I wasn’t at my best, but Madars was way off the pace,” Price, the 2020 champion, said after reaching the last four for the third successive year.

“Some of his darts he was throwing away, legs as well, and that’s hard for me to keep playing. It was a decent game from me, but I need to improve in the next game.”

Aspinall beat Martin Lukeman 3-2 to make the last four, with his highlight being a third-set 138 checkout.

On facing Aspinall, Price said: “We’re probably similar players, we play better with a bit of aggression. It might get a little bit fiery, but I’ll try and compose myself as much as I can.”

Thankful

Peter Wright admitted he was thankful for making the semi-finals after Dimitri van den Bergh missed three match darts in the sudden-death decider.

The reigning world champion had wasted five match darts himself before Van den Bergh stood on the brink of victory in Leicester.

But the Belgian missed three darts at double 12, and Wright eventually took out double 10 with his eighth match dart.

Wright said: “I missed and Dimi came in and punished me lots of times. He had three darts (to win) and I didn’t think he was going to miss to be honest.

“For me to get another three darts at a double, I’m thankful.”

Wright said he watched Van den Bergh’s final throw on the big screen, joking: “How did he miss it? The double looks huge. But it’s obviously pressure, there were nerves from both of us.”

Wright was in imperious form at the start, producing a 10-dart tournament-best leg on his way to a first-set whitewash.

He then took out 144, but missed doubles allowed Van den Bergh to seize a 2-1 lead.

Wright regained the initiative before more double trouble almost cost him a second Grand Prix semi-final appearance.

Michael van Gerwen will meet Wright in the last four after an entertaining 3-1 victory over England’s Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen, a five-time World Grand Prix champion, began in blistering fashion with 13 and 12-dart legs, but Dobey fought back before the Dutchman closed out the opening set 3-2.

Dobey had never beaten Van Gerwen in nine previous attempts, but a superb 122 checkout – treble 18, treble 18, double seven – saw him take the second set 3-2.

Van Gerwen stepped on the accelerator from that point and took out 105 in the final leg, bringing the house down with two double tops.

Van Gerwen’s average of 99.33 was the highest in a tournament where players must start each leg by throwing a double.

