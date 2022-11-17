Gerwyn Price keeps title defence alive with comeback win over Danny Noppert

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price advanced to the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals after coming back from 7-4 down to beat Danny Noppert 10-8 in Wolverhampton.

The world number one appeared to be on fine form, nailing a 150 finish to take the first leg, but world number 10 Noppert reeled off the next three.

He won against the throw again in the 11th leg to lead by three but Price battled back and won six of the final seven legs to book his place in the last eight.

Raymond van Barneveld

Price will next face Raymond van Barneveld after 2012 champion beat Australia’s Simon Whitlock 10-8.

Whitlock pulled out to an early 5-2 lead before Van Barneveld won four straight legs.

Van Barneveld edged a tense 17th leg to go one away from victory and he checked out from 81 to secure his first televised quarter-final since coming out of retirement in 2021.

Price told the PDC’s website: “Raymond has been playing at the top level for the last 30 years, he knows how to win, so I need to improve on Friday night or Raymond is going to give me another lesson.”

Elsewhere, Michael Smith beat Rob Cross 10-8 in an all-English battle to advance to his fourth consecutive grand slam quarter-final.

Cross produced eight maximums, three more than his rival, and won three consecutive legs to make it 8-8.

But Smith hit back to win the last two legs and set up a meeting with compatriot Joe Cullen.

Cullen eased to a 10-4 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode to reach his maiden grand slam quarter-final.

