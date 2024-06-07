Gibraltar and Liechtenstein football associations troll Wales

Wales have been trolled online after Rob Page’s side could only manage a goalless draw against Gibraltar.

So what – you might well be asking yourself. That’s not exactly a surprise given the result, with Cymru fans fuming at their team’s inability to beat a side ranked 203rd in the world.

However, in this instance the most popular social media posts making fun of the result came courtesy not from Wales fans – but the football associations of Gibraltar and Liechtenstein.

You know things are bad when the FAs of the teams ranked 203rd and 196th in the world are taking the mick out of you.

Gibraltar open their Nations League campaign against Liechtenstein in September, a side who appear keen to play Wales – and evidently fancy their chances of pulling off a shock if their cheeky post on X is any measure.

Hello! Shall we schedule a friendly match? pic.twitter.com/jGhjhjWmlG — Liechtenstein_br (@liechtensteinbr) June 6, 2024

It was an exceptionally bad night for Page’s team, who looked clueless as to how to break down a Gibraltar side who had lost their last 13 games conceding 50 goals, and who defended manfully without having to do too much to limit Wales to half chances.

At the full time whistle, Gibraltar’s players celebrated like they’d won the World Cup. They had a game plan and resolutely stuck to it. They set up in a way the Welsh manager had no clue how to break down.

The Football Association of Wales and Rob Page himself would have been concerned to hear the jeers from Wales away fans aimed at the team and the manager at full time, with chants of ‘Page out’ aimed at the Wales boss.

Today the calls for Page to be relieved of his job have grown even louder.

Wales play Slovakia on Sunday.

Lose that and the calls will be deafening come Monday morning.

