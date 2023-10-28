Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gillingham ban fan for ‘disgusting’ abuse of Omar Bogle in Newport win

28 Oct 2023 2 minute read
The Gillingham fan racially abusing County striker Omar Bogle

Gillingham handed a lifetime stadium ban to a supporter who appeared to racially abuse Omar Bogle during the Kent side’s 2-0 home defeat to Newport, in which the striker scored twice from the penalty spot.

Bogle won County’s first spot-kick in the 20th minute when he was fouled by Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner after capitalising on Cheye Alexander’s miscued back-pass.

Having beaten Turner from 12 yards, Bogle appeared to be abused by the Gillingham fan as he celebrated his team’s opener. The club promptly issued a lifetime stadium ban to the fan, with a social media post from director of operations Joe Comper confirming the individual had been arrested.

The experienced striker doubled the advantage for Graham Coughlan’s side in the 27th minute, this time after Matty Bondswell was bundled over by the careless Alexander.

Connor Mahoney smashed a 25-yard effort against the crossbar and Jonny Williams headed wide as the hosts sought a response before half-time.

Bogle had a shot brilliantly blocked by Gillingham midfielder Ethan Coleman and also headed wide from a corner as he sought his first hat-trick in seven years.

Williams fired an effort into the side-netting and Mahoney curled a late effort high and wide for the managerless hosts.

