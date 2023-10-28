Gillingham ban fan for ‘disgusting’ abuse of Omar Bogle in Newport win

Gillingham handed a lifetime stadium ban to a supporter who appeared to racially abuse Omar Bogle during the Kent side’s 2-0 home defeat to Newport, in which the striker scored twice from the penalty spot.

Bogle won County’s first spot-kick in the 20th minute when he was fouled by Gills goalkeeper Jake Turner after capitalising on Cheye Alexander’s miscued back-pass.

Omar Bogle was today racially abused by a Gillingham fan. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/kuvpXhSg7v — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) October 28, 2023

Having beaten Turner from 12 yards, Bogle appeared to be abused by the Gillingham fan as he celebrated his team’s opener. The club promptly issued a lifetime stadium ban to the fan, with a social media post from director of operations Joe Comper confirming the individual had been arrested.

Disgusting from one individual in the Rainham End. Arrested, and a lifetime ban from Priestfield issued. Can’t thank the large number of fans from around the stadium who are clearly as enraged as us. We really appreciate your support.@TheGillsFC — Joe Comper (@JoeComper) October 28, 2023

The experienced striker doubled the advantage for Graham Coughlan’s side in the 27th minute, this time after Matty Bondswell was bundled over by the careless Alexander.

Connor Mahoney smashed a 25-yard effort against the crossbar and Jonny Williams headed wide as the hosts sought a response before half-time.

Bogle had a shot brilliantly blocked by Gillingham midfielder Ethan Coleman and also headed wide from a corner as he sought his first hat-trick in seven years.

Williams fired an effort into the side-netting and Mahoney curled a late effort high and wide for the managerless hosts.

