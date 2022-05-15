Girlguiding Cymru to offer new cricket badge in drive to encourage more girls to take up the sport

Cricket Wales are joining forces with Girlguiding Cymru this summer to encourage more girls in Wales to play cricket.

Children involved in Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers will have the opportunity to take part in local cricket sessions and the Cricket Challenge, and also earn a brand new Cricket Wales/Girlguiding Cymru badge.

Youngsters will also get the chance to experience a live game at Sophia Gardens, home of Glamorgan and the Welsh Fire.

Commenting on the new project, Leshia Hawkins, CEO of Cricket Wales, said, “Wales has already seen an explosion in cricket participation among girls in the last five years – especially in All Stars Cricket and Dynamos sessions in clubs.

“I am particularly excited about this partnership’s potential reach, which I’m sure will mean even more girls will be inspired to say, ‘Cricket is a game for me’, and further amplify and enable our lofty ambitions for female participation in Wales.”

