Glamorgan appoint Richard Dawson as head coach for 2025 season

Glamorgan have appointed former England spinner Richard Dawson as their head coach for the 2025 season.

Doncaster-born Dawson made seven Test appearances between 2001 and 2003 during a first-class career spent at Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and Yorkshire.

The 44-year-old spent six seasons as Gloucestershire head coach from 2015 and has been involved in the England coaching set-up, both with Lions and the senior team.

“I’m delighted to be joining Glamorgan as head coach for the coming season,” Dawson told the official club website.

“I’ve got a good idea of how the club works having spent time with Welsh Fire over the years.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved with the players and coaches at the club and building on the success achieved in the 50 over competition last season.”

Grant Bradburn

Dawson succeeds Grant Bradburn who was dismissed last month after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made against the New Zealander.

The Welsh county referred Bradburn to the independent Cricket Regulator following the allegations and the 58-year-old was subsequently charged with misconduct.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: “It’s great news for the club that we have been able to appoint a coach of Richard Dawson’s standing and quality as interim head coach until the end of the season.

“We were keen to move quickly and get someone in place for the 2025 season and we see Richard as the perfect fit to develop the squad and continue to move us forward this season.”

Dawson is currently part of the England Lions coaching staff in Australia and will arrive at Glamorgan in March following his involvement at the Women’s Premier League in India.

He will retain his role as assistant coach for Welsh Fire and Glamorgan will announce a lead coach for the 2025 Metro Bank One Day Cup in the coming months.

