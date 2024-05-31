Glamorgan come up short in Vitality Blast clash with Surrey

An explosive 76 from Jamie Smith set up a 19-run victory for Surrey in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan.

Smith hit eight sixes in his 38-ball knock to help Surrey reach 200 for eight, a target which proved beyond their opponents.

Marnus Labuschagne made 58 and Colin Ingram 50 for Glamorgan, but the hosts could not score quickly enough to put pressure on the Surrey attack, finishing on 181 for seven.

Glamorgan started brightly with the ball, Jamie McIlroy claiming the first wicket when Dan Lawrence skied one to Labuschagne for 13.

When Timm van der Gugten got a ball to seam back into Jason Roy to bowl him for 11, Surrey were 30 for two.

Dan Douthwaite dismissed Ollie Pope for a duck the next over as the Surrey batter edged the ball through to wicketkeeper Chris Cooke.

But Smith led a recovery with his power hitting, aided by some sloppy fielding.

He was put down on 20 by Ingram off the bowling of Mason Crane and raced to 50 from just 26 balls as he put the Glamorgan spinners to the sword.

Lawrie Evans was given a life on 23 when Douthwaite misjudged a chance at long off that bounced over him for four, but he was dismissed by Tom Bevan the next ball he faced.

Smith finally fell to McIlroy, but Sean Abbott guided his team to a competitive total with 24 not out.

Gus Atkinson had Surrey’s attack up and running by dismissing Eddie Byrom, caught at mid off for 10.

Kiran Carlson was dismissed the next over when he sent a thick edge to Cameron Steel.

Sam Northeast then attempted to launch a ball over the ring off Jordan Clark but was caught at mid on to leave Glamorgan 30 for three.

An Ingram and Labuschagne partnership of 99 meant the wickets stopped, but the required run rate had hit nearly 14 an over by the halfway stage of the innings.

Ingram was run out due to a mix-up between the pair, signalling the end of Glamorgan’s challenge, despite a late 40 off 15 from Cooke.

