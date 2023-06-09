Glamorgan Cricket and NSPCC Cymru team up for Childhood Day

Glamorgan County Cricket Club and the NSPCC are teaming up for a second year to help raise funds to protect children.

The club has officially designated NSPCC Cymru as their sponsored charity for their match against Essex Eagles at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff this evening (June 9)

The date coincides with Childhood Day, the NSPCC’s flagship day of fundraising and action that brings people across the UK together to protect children.

As part of the partnership an NSPCC Cymru volunteer will perform the coin toss to start the match, Childline and other services the charity runs will be promoted on the large screens around the ground and a collection will be held to raise vital funds.

Ieuan Watkins, Safeguarding Lead for Glamorgan Cricket, said: “The NSPCC is a truly remarkable charity which makes a difference every day for children and young people across Wales.

“We are exceptionally proud to partner and work with them to create the safest possible environment for cricketers across the recreational and professional game.”

Tremendously kind

It is the second year running that Glamorgan County Cricket Club has supported NSPCC Cymru for Childhood Day.

The partnership last year raised more than £700 to support the children’s charity’s services in Wales, including Childline, its Speak out Stay safe school’s programme and direct services.

Hywel Peterson, Chairman of the NSPCC Cymru Fundraising Board, said: “This is a tremendously kind gesture by Glamorgan Cricket.

“Ninety percent of our funding comes from our supporters and Childhood Day is our nationwide push to raise money and highlight our services such as Childline.

“This counselling service is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day and gives children and young people a chance to speak out safely about whatever might be happening to them or worrying them.

“Donations help us reach millions of children and young people and Glamorgan Cricket’s support on our nationwide fundraising day will make a big difference.”

Childhood Day takes place on the second Friday in June every year. Visit the Childhood Day hub or search ‘Childhood Day’ to find out more about how you can play your part.

NSPCC Cymru/Wales is urging anyone with concerns about a child, even if they’re unsure, to contact the NSPCC helpline to speak to one of the charity’s professionals.

People can call 0808 800 5000, email help@nspcc.org.uk or fill in the online form.

