Glamorgan hang on for a draw against Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire came close to pulling off a remarkable comeback win over Glamorgan after a career-best 168 from Lewis McManus.

The visitors declared on 472 for eight to leave Glamorgan a target of 262 in 39 overs in the County Championship Division Two clash in Cardiff.

The hosts made a good go of chasing down the target with Marnus Labuschagne scoring his second fifty of the match, but late wickets left Northamptonshire a chance of pulling off victory.

Two wickets short

Having been 211 runs behind on first innings, the visitors had nine catchers around the bat in the closing overs as they pushed for the win but they came up two wickets short as Glamorgan finished on 207 for eight.

Northamptonshire resumed their second innings just 25 runs in front but Luke Procter and McManus shared a stand of 161 that lasted past lunch on the last day.

In the absence of James Harris, who was off the field with a quad injury, Labuschagne came on to bowl seam and he generated some decent pace without managing a breakthrough. He also sent down a few overs of leg spin.

The first wicket of the day came when Timm van der Gugten trapped Procter for 98.

McManus passed 150 for the first time in first-class cricket and took four consecutive sixes off Mason Crane in the last over before Northamptonshire declared.

Glamorgan were 30 for one at tea before they went on the attack, but that desire for quick runs brought about the demise of Billy Root when Labuschagne called him through for a single and both batters ended up at the same end.

Labuschagne looked very keen to secure a win in his last home game in the Championship this season but he chipped a catch to point off Liam Patterson-White for 64 as wickets fell regularly.

Northamptonshire’s push for victory went to the wire but Van der Gugten saw out the last over.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

