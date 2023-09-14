Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard to leave the club at the end of the season

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard will leave the club at the end of the season, ending a five-year stint in charge at Sophia Gardens.

Maynard returned to lead his old club for a second time in 2019, initially on an interim basis, and gave up the white-ball reins this season to focus on first-class cricket.

They have managed just one win in Division Two of the County Championship, drawing 11 of their 13 matches.

Maynard, who played four Tests and 14 ODIs and worked as England’s assistant coach between 2004 and 2007, said: “It’s been five years since I returned to Glamorgan as head coach and now just feels like the right time for me to step down.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the players and staff immensely and feel like the culture that has been fostered within the group has the ability to grow into something special. There is some talent within the squad and I look forward to watching the players develop in the years to come. Glamorgan will always be my club and I wish everyone involved the very best of luck for the future.”

Director of cricket Mark Wallace suggested an informal role at the club remained open to Maynard, adding: “Though Matthew is stepping down we are hopeful of retaining his expertise at Glamorgan in some capacity moving forward as we continue to try and develop players in Wales to the best of their abilities.

“There are very few more recognisable and influential figures associated with Glamorgan cricket than Matthew Maynard.”

