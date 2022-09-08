Glamorgan move up to second after rain-affected draw with Worcestershire

The Welsh county picked up 12 points from the match to move seven points ahead of promotion rivals Middlesex, whom they meet in a crunch encounter at Lord’s next week.

Worcestershire, meanwhile, took home a 14-point haul from a match where they forced Glamorgan to follow-on, but after being denied the chance to push for victory, they may feel their promotion hopes have now almost gone.

There were only 55 minutes of play possible on the final day before the rain came down in Cardiff, during which time Glamorgan claimed an extra batting bonus point as they progressed from 241 for eight to 295 all out.

Chris Cooke made an unbeaten 51 but ran out of partners, with Ben Gibbon (four for 87) and Dillon Pennington (four for 78) doing much of the damage as Glamorgan fell 10 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

Glamorgan were immediately sent back in by Worcestershire, but openers David Lloyd and Ed Byrom only had to survive nine balls – which they did – before the rain came down and the game was abandoned early in the afternoon.