Glamorgan name New Zealander Grant Bradburn as new head coach

Glamorgan have appointed New Zealander Grant Bradburn as their new head coach.

Bradburn left a similar role with Pakistan at the end of last year, having led the side at the 2023 World Cup alongside team director Mickey Arthur.

The 57-year-old’s previous roles include stints with Northern Districts, New Zealand A and Scotland – who he guided to a memorable ODI win over England in 2018.

He replaces Matthew Maynard, who departed Sophia Gardens at the end of last season.

Honour

“To have the opportunity to coach Glamorgan is a huge honour and a privilege. I’m excited to join the squad soon to set about the final stages of prep before the 2024 season together,” he said.

“My simple aim is to create a winning environment with an awesome culture. I will bring fresh eyes which I believe will be healthy for the club.

“I’m not taking this role expecting just to compete in the County Championship. I will bring a desire for Glamorgan to be contenders in all formats and am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club soon.”

