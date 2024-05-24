Glamorgan prosper before hosts battle back on day one at Leicester

Glamorgan profited from some inconsistent Leicestershire bowling as they finished on 352 for eight on day one of their Vitality County Championship match at Leicester.

With leading run-scorer Colin Ingram rested, Eddie Byrom (86) and Kiran Carlson (80) were the chief beneficiaries as Leicestershire conceded cheap runs in the first half of the day having put their opponents in on a pitch as green as the unprepared strips next to it.

Solid resistance

The visitors slipped from 190 for two to 277 for seven as Leicestershire fought back before tea but Sam Northeast, whose name is indelibly linked with this ground after his unbeaten 410 on a record-breaking day here two years ago, anchored some solid resistance in the final session of the Division Two match.

Scott Currie, on a season-long loan from Hampshire, finished with four wickets for 53 runs, which as it stands are career-best figures for the 23-year-old right-arm seamer.

Billy Root (40) slapped a delivery from Ben Mike straight to backward point, before Marnus Labuschagne misjudged a ball that took out his off stump.

Peter Handscomb spilled a straightforward chance to catch Byrom at second slip and the latter and the aggressive Carlson prospered until Byrom was bowled by Matt Salisbury off a careless inside edge for 86.

Carlson made 80 but was caught by a diving Harry Swindells, on as substitute fielder for Tom Scriven off Kimber – the hosts’ sole spin option with Rehan Ahmed rested and Liam Trevaskis out with a back injury.

Freakish

Currie bowled Chris Cooke before Mike captured Zain-ul-Hassan in freakish fashion, appealing for leg before after hitting the batter on the toe before turning to discover the ball had looped up and spun back into the stumps.

Currie dismissed Mason Crane lbw the ball before tea, completing a much better session for Leicestershire, who had taken six wickets for 181.

Northeast (61 not out) ensured the collapse did not continue, sharing a 62-run partnership with Timm Van der Gugten (32) before the latter became a fourth scalp for Currie after the hosts had taken the second new ball.

