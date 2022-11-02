Glamorgan reappoint Matthew Maynard as red-ball head coach for next two years

Glamorgan have reappointed Matthew Maynard as their red-ball head coach for the next two years, but are seeking a new limited-overs specialist after opting for a split structure.

Maynard has been in charge at Sophia Gardens for four seasons but will now see his remit streamlined to focus on first-class cricket.

The county finished third in Division Two of the LV= Insurance County Championship, narrowly missing out on promotion, but failed to make a big impression in either the Vitality Blast or the Royal London Cup.

Maynard said: “I’m delighted to be able to carry on the work we’ve put in over the last three years in the four-day game.

“Although I enjoy coaching the white-ball sides, I fully respect the decision made by the club to split the head coach duties, and as always will do my best for Glamorgan Cricket. Taking charge of just the red-ball team will allow me to concentrate my efforts and hopefully we can go one better next year and secure promotion to Division One.”

Reflecting on the idea of sharing the squad with another head coach, following a model that England are currently exploring with Brendon McCullum and Matthew Mott, he added: “The dynamic with a new head coach will be something different and hopefully we get the right character in to fit in with the culture and environment we’ve created over the past few years, but it’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to discussing strategy and tactics, and working with them so we can get the best results over all three formats for the club.”

