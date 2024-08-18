Glamorgan set up clash with Somerset in One Day Cup final

Glamorgan will take on Somerset in next month’s One Day Cup final after they got the better of Warwickshire in a tight contest.

The hosts appeared in trouble in Cardiff when Colin Ingram departed for 47 to leave them on 90 for five.

Billy Root’s dismissal four short of his fifty reduced Glamorgan to 167 for seven, but Dan Douthwaite smashed his way to a crucial unbeaten 55, which included four maximums.

It led Glamorgan to 247 for nine and Warwickshire were immediately in trouble in their chase after Jamie McIlroy picked up two early wickets.

From 62 for six, Michael Burgess started the fightback, but his dismissal for 85 by McIlroy further turned the tide to help Glamorgan dismiss Warwickshire for 208 and book a place in the September 22 final after a 39-run victory.

High-scoring

Meanwhile, Somerset knocked out defending Metro Bank One Day Cup champions Leicestershire after they edged a high-scoring semi-final by 23 runs.

Lewis Goldsworthy was the hero in Taunton after he struck a blistering 115 not out off only 86 balls.

Goldsworthy smashed five sixes and six fours to lead Somerset to 334 for four, which always looked out of reach for Leicestershire despite the best efforts of Peter Handscomb.

Handscomb also hit a century and finished on 111 but failed to get significant support from the rest of the Leicestershire batting line-up with Ben Cox’s 49 the next best score.

A three-wicket haul by Ben Green at the top put Somerset in control and despite Handscomb’s heroics, two scalps for Kasey Aldridge and Jack Leach’s solitary wicket of dangerman Louis Kimber helped the hosts through to a first 50-over cup final since 2019 after they restricted Leicestershire to 311 for nine.

