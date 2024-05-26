Glamorgan take slender lead into final day of rain-hit clash with Leicestershire

Glamorgan take a lead of 58 with nine wickets in hand into the final day of their County Championship match against Leicestershire following a rain-restricted third day at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Having been 280 for five from 85 overs overnight, Leicestershire lost centurion Peter Handscomb in the second over after a delayed start and then puzzled spectators by showing little attacking inclination before declaring at 343 for nine in reply to Glamorgan’s 387 all out.

Second hundred

Handscomb had made 103, his second hundred of the season, before nightwatchman Scott Currie was five short of following last week’s career-best 72 against Gloucestershire – his second career half-century.

Timm van der Gugten, in his first match of the season after injury, finished with five for 65.

Glamorgan lost opener Billy Root for one and were 14 for one when a heavy shower at around 4.30pm left parts of the playing area underwater, forcing the umpires to abandon play for the day.

The morning session was limited to just eight overs after rain delayed the start until noon and then forced an early lunch.

Handscomb could add only one to his overnight 102 when he was trapped in front by Van der Gugten.

Tidy

Glamorgan’s bowling remained tight and tidy, but the absence of aggression in Leicestershire’s approach was difficult to fathom.

To make matters worse, Leicestershire then lost two wickets in the space of five deliveries.

Van der Gugten executed a brilliant caught and bowled to remove Ben Cox for 24 and followed it up by bowling Ben Mike off an inside edge as the Australian-born Netherlands international celebrated the 14th first-class five-for of his career.

Currie, who had been joined by the injured Tom Scriven and his runner, was pinned lbw by James Harris.

Just eight more deliveries after Matt Salisbury walked out as the final batter, Leicestershire declared – conceding a lead of 44.

Glamorgan lost Root early in the sixth over of their second innings when he was bowled by Salisbury before the heavens opened.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

