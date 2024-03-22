Glasgow fightback to beat Cardiff and go joint top of URC

Glasgow overturned a 13-0 half-time deficit to claim a hard-fought 17-13 home victory over Cardiff and move joint top of the United Rugby Championship.

The Welsh side arrived at Scotstoun as underdogs after winning just three of their previous 11 matches but – with the aid of a strong wind behind them – they bossed the scoreboard in the first half, with Ben Thomas’s try the highlight.

However, Glasgow took full advantage of the turnaround, with forwards Max Williamson and Lucio Sordoni both scoring their first tries for the club as they moved level with Leinster at the summit.

Havoc

With the inclement conditions wreaking havoc, two Tinus De Beer penalties – in the fourth and 27th minutes – got the visitors up and running.

Glasgow – without a string of internationals after the Guinness Six Nations – were struggling in the face of a ferocious gale, but their defence did well to hold up the visitors after they had got over the line on the half-hour mark.

However, Cardiff did get the ball down just moments later when centre Thomas burst through to apply the finish after a brilliant flowing move involving Thomas Young, Ellis Bevan and De Beer, who proceeded to add the extras.

The interval represented a turning point. Glasgow got themselves up and running in the 43rd minute when lock Williamson found a lovely angle and darted over, with Duncan Weir converting.

Held up

Two minutes later, Cardiff were held up over the line for a second time and it proved pivotal as Glasgow edged themselves in front when prop Sordoni pushed over after a spell of pressure and Weir again converted.

The Welsh had a chance to get ahead once more on the hour but De Beer’s penalty came back off a post.

At the other end, Weir was on target with a 68th-minute penalty to open up a four-point lead. Glasgow thought they had put the game beyond their visitors three minutes later when Kyle Steyn finished off a lovely move, but it was chalked off for a forward pass.

It made for a nervy finale, but Warriors held their nerve to see out a narrow victory.

