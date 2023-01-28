Glasgow run in six tries to secure victory at the Dragons

Hooker Fraser Brown’s two tries saw Glasgow stretch their unbeaten run to nine games with this comfortable 42-28 victory over the Dragons in the BKT United Rugby Championship at Rodney Parade.

Brown was one of five Glasgow players to get on the scoresheet as the Scottish side crossed for six tries to record an impressive win to keep them fifth in the table.

Wing Cole Forbes, fly-half Duncan Weir, captain Stafford McDowall and wing Sebastien Cancelliere all crossed for tries for the visitors.

Glasgow had crossed for four tries before half-time and registered a bonus point and were in control of this clash, with half-backs Ali Price and Weir pulling the strings.

Bonus point

Skipper Rhodri Williams, centre Sio Tomkinson, back-row Taine Bashman and prop Chris Coleman scored tries to record a bonus point for the home side but the Dragons were second best for most of this game.

The Dragons were without talisman and Wales star Ross Moriarty, who was ruled out after being concussed in their last game and was going through his return to play protocols.

Forbes opened the scoring with the game’s first try when he combined with centre Sam Johnson to score under the posts and Brown then got his first try after being driven over from short range.

Dragons hit back with two tries of their own by scrum-half and skipper Williams and centre Tomkinson midway through the first half to level the scores at 14-14.

But Glasgow saw Brown cross for his second try and fly-half Weir getting in on the act to make it 28-14 at the break and with the Dragons down to 14-men with hooker Brodie Coghlan in the sinbin for a professional foul.

After the break, the visitors crossed for two more tries by McDowall and Cancelliere and were never troubled by the Dragons who managed late tries by Basham and Coleman.

