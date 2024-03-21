Glen Kamara hopes knowledge of Leeds team-mates can help Finland against Wales

Glen Kamara believes his inside knowledge of Wales’ Leeds quartet can give Finland an advantage in their Euro 2024 semi-final play-off this evening.

Connor Roberts, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon are all team-mates of Finland midfielder Kamara at Elland Road.

All four could start against Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the winners progressing to a play-off final at home to Estonia or Poland on Tuesday.

Quality players

Kamara said: “They are all quality players and have done well this season.

“Hopefully I can use all my information against them in a way to help us.

“I’m looking forward to playing against them. 2024 has been good to us all as we’re in good form at Leeds.

“All I can do is take my good experience right now to help my team-mates, and hopefully get the win.”

Rodon revealed this week that he told Kamara before Leeds’ 2-0 win against Millwall on Sunday that he would not be speaking to him after the game with the Wales-Finland match just a few days later.

The Wales defender also said boss Daniel Farke had taken Kamara’s side in recent weeks, with so much Euro 2024 banter on the Leeds training ground.

“There has been a lot of banter flying about coming up to the game,” said Kamara.

“A few of the boys took my side because there’s four of them and one of me.

“I feel like all my team-mates are looking forward to this game and are a bit neutral.”

Finland are 60th in the FIFA world rankings – 31 places below Wales – and lost 3-1 on their last visit to Cardiff in November 2020.

But Wales played against 10 men for most of that Nations League tie as Finland defender Jere Uronen was sent off after only 12 minutes for a foul on Harry Wilson.

Showdown

Finland manager Markku Kanerva insisted that result would have no bearing on Thursday’s showdown, saying: “It was a long time ago, both teams have different players now.

“But I really hope we can end with 11 players on the field.

“Wales came close to qualifying straight to the Euros and are a good side.

“They have shown that in the campaign, they beat Croatia at home and played a draw away and that tells a lot.

“Wales have very good talented individuals and a lot of Premier League players.

“They don’t have a big name like Gareth Bale now, but they play well as a defensive unit and have a lot of attacking power.”

