Gloucester sign highly-rated Cardiff centre Max Llewellyn

Gloucester have announced the signing of highly-rated Cardiff centre Max Llewellyn.

Llewellyn, who had been tipped by some pundits as an outsider to make Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad, will move to the Gallagher Premiership in time for next season.

The 24-year-old, who is qualified for Wales and England, has made almost 40 Cardiff appearances and is a former Wales Under-20 international.

His father Gareth won 92 caps for Wales between 1989 and 2004.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said: “Max has been really impressive for Cardiff over the last couple of seasons, and we know he is relishing the prospect of challenging himself in the Premiership.

“He is a big lad and he enjoys that physical side of the game, but that is not the only string to his bow.”

