Sport
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and wing-back Wes Burns have withdrawn from Wales squad to play Latvia
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and wing-back Wes Burns have withdrawn from the Wales squad to play Latvia on Monday.
A post on the official Wales Twitter account said: “Wayne Hennessey and Wes Burns will not be travelling with the squad to Latvia due to injuries.”
Joe Morrell and Kieffer Moore are already suspended for a game Wales need to win to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany.
