Sport

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and wing-back Wes Burns have withdrawn from Wales squad to play Latvia

10 Sep 2023 1 minute read
Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey makes a save. Photo David Davies / PA Images

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and wing-back Wes Burns have withdrawn from the Wales squad to play Latvia on Monday.

A post on the official Wales Twitter account said: “Wayne Hennessey and Wes Burns will not be travelling with the squad to Latvia due to injuries.”

Joe Morrell and Kieffer Moore are already suspended for a game Wales need to win to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

