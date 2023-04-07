Goalkeepers earn the plaudits after Swansea stalemate against Coventry

Both goalkeepers received pats on the back at the end of the goalless draw between Swansea and Coventry at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

Home goalkeeper Andy Fisher made it two clean sheets in his last three games with four top-class saves, two of which were one-on-ones.

Meanwhile, Sky Blues keeper Ben Wilson cracked a 64-year-old record as he notched his 18th clean sheet of the season – one more than that achieved by Ben Morgan in the 1958-59 campaign.

“It’s a decent point. We have got to take that if we can’t take the chances we had,” said Coventry boss Mark Robins, who saw his team drop one place in the table, yet move one point closer to the play-off places.

“Swansea are a brilliant team – I think they are really good. They play in a way that is clever and they have got some top technical players.

“They are a technical team, but they have quality as well. The way they play can flummox you, as they did when we went 3-0 up against them at home and then drew 3-3.

“Tactically, we got everything right and it was a real good performance out of possession. We’ve kept a clean sheet and we have picked up a point.

“We are three points away [from the top six] and we’re still in with a shout of gatecrashing something and making it a really special season.”

Fisher stopped Gustavo Hamer when he picked off a wayward back pass to earn a clear run on goal in the first half and then denied Matt Godden from converting another clear-cut chance in the second half. He also made some other crucial saves.

Brilliant saves

“I thought it was a really good game, I thought it was two good teams. They had two really good chances in the game, but ‘Fish’ made two brilliant saves,” said Swansea boss Russell Martin.

“I’m really pleased for him today, and that’s two clean sheets in three now. We created some really good chances and the lads are really frustrated we haven’t won the game, which I’m pleased about.

“On the whole, I think both managers will think they could have had three points. At the end, Morgan Whittaker had a big chance.

“He just had to try and throw everything at it. The thing that’s got us through it is courage and conviction.

“The energy was great, we started the game so well and we started the second half so well. The energy’s been great all week in training and the fans created another wonderful atmosphere.”

