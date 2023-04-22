Graham Coughlan critical of Newport display despite come-from-behind win

Newport boss Graham Coughlan was in no mood to ease off on his players despite a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Doncaster in League Two.

The Exiles trailed at half-time courtesy of Kyle Hurst’s deflected strike but roared back after the break with goals from Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Wildig and Cameron Norman.

Coughlan revealed it took a few harsh words towards his players at the break to spark them into life – and admitted he gave them the same treatment at full-time as he looks to keep standards high.

“We are mathematically safe now, so are just looking to end the season positively, so we can take that into the summer and next season,” Coughlan said.

“I had a little nibble at the players at half-time and a little nibble at the end of the game as well because we were sloppy in the first half and we have conceded three goals in a week that were all avoidable and the opposition haven’t had to work hard for them.

“But I thought the subs gave us impetus and energy.

“I was surprised our supporters were still awake after the first half because it did have a real end-of-season feel to it, but I was pleased to send them home happy after the second half.

“One or two of our lads have had a long, hard season and we have asked a lot of them, but they delivered in the second half.”

Pressure

Beleaguered Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield has vowed to fight on after coming under increasing pressure from the club’s supporters as their poor run was stretched to seven defeats from nine winless matches.

Rovers have dramatically slipped away from play-off contention in the last few months, with Schofield facing a barrage of criticism from the stands during and after the Newport defeat.

He said: “I have two choices – either quit and pack in or stand and fight. All my life I’ve stood and fought. I’m going to stand, I’m going to fight and I want the fans to jump on board with that.

“I know it’s difficult but I want them to jump on board and move forward. When you go through hard times and stick together, something can happen.

“It’s down to performances and it’s down to results. If you win football matches, the fans are on board and they drive the club. I feel as though we can do that.

“It’s part and parcel of this role – if you’re not winning games you’re going to get criticised. It’s down to me to rally the players for the final two games to fight for the shirt they’re wearing and restore pride and positivity to performances and results.”

