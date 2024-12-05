Grass roots rugby club hails new game changing training facility

Simon Thomas

A new training facility has been hailed as a “game changer” by the Welsh grass roots rugby club which has benefited from the project.

Kenfig Hill RFC, in the Ospreys region, was selected from more than 30 entries as winners of the BKT Power Zone competition.

The end result has been the creation of an all-weather, multi-purpose training, fitness and conditioning area, with the project being funded by Indian tire manufacturers BKT, the title sponsors of the United Rugby Championship.

It was unveiled at a ceremony attended by representatives from URC, BKT and Havas Play – who have worked collaboratively on the project – along with officials from the Welsh Championship club.

Local youngsters

The new facility was tested out by local youngsters under the guidance of former Ospreys winger Ben John, who is now a rugby skills coach.

Kenfig Hill’s operations manager Lee Houldcroft outlined just what a difference the project will make to the club.

“When we were told we had won the competition, we couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“It’s been incredible and it’s a massive boost.

“With the weather we have in Wales, it isn’t always possible to get everybody training on the pitch. We try to keep it in good condition to keep maintenance costs down.

“Last season, there were so many age groups that missed months of training because of the weather and it really harms development.

“You are then losing games because you aren’t training, which in turn harms retention.

“Now players of all ages will have somewhere to train whatever the weather. They will be able to work on their ball handling and lineout drills, on strength and conditioning. It’s a nice, safe, clean environment for them to train on.

“It will change everything we do. It literally is going to be a game changer for us.

“We could never have done it ourselves. Something like this would be completely out of reach for us. We would never have had the means. We simply wouldn’t have been able to afford it.

“Having BKT and URC doing this is fantastic.

“Many thanks to them for giving us this life changing opportunity. We are extremely grateful.”

The club’s long-serving chairman Howard Phillips echoed these views.

‘Wonderful’

“It’s wonderful. Rugby is a winter game, so you need somewhere to train and this all-weather facility is very welcome,” he said.

“It’s great to see grass roots rugby being supported in this way.

“Where do internationals come from? They come from clubs like this. The grass roots game is essential. This is where it all begins, so it’s fantastic to see it being backed by a project like this.

“This new facility will be a huge asset for all the teams we run here at the club and all of our players.”

Resource

Speaking at the unveiling, URC chief executive Martin Anayi said: “The idea behind the project was to provide a club and the wider community with a much-needed resource.

“We asked for applications from clubs that really needed a helping hand to create something for the community and Kenfig won the day.

“Rugby is about heartland communities. Nothing says that more than where we are here in Wales.

“It can be very wet down here. The club runs a number of teams, so they needed this facility. It will be a real point of difference, enabling them to train in any weather.

“It’s been great to see so many youngsters enjoying making use of it and having fun out there.

“This project shows the commitment we as a league, alongside our clubs like Ospreys and our partners BKT, have to supporting the game at grassroots level and leaving a meaningful legacy.”

Founded in 1897, Kenfig Hill RFC – nicknamed The Mules – has seen a number of its former players go on to represent Wales, including Alan Phillips, Dafydd James, Jonathan Humphreys, Jack Bassett and Ray Giles.

Today, the club – which is situated some six miles from Bridgend – runs two men’s senior teams, a women’s senior side and has some 250 mini and junior players across 10 teams, plus a youth side.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

