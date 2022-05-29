Grassroots clubs benefiting from new £3 million FAW fund

The first phase of the Football Association of Wales’ drive to improve facilities at grassroots clubs is underway with work commencing on 47 projects across the country.

The average grant award from the FAW’s £3 million Grassroots Facilities Fund is £63k and to date, the highest award has been provided to Cwm Welfare Community Sports Club in Rhondda Cynon Taff, with £252k going into new changing facilities and community rooms.

A third of the projects in this round of funding are spending the money on upgrading and creating changing facilities, particularly for women and girls.

The Grassroots Facilities Fund was developed by the FAW and other stakeholder investors, including the Welsh Government, UK Government, Sport Wales, UEFA and FIFA.

Facilities

The Fund focuses on supporting the creation and development of facilities in Wales to achieve:

A growth in participation in sport and recreational activity.

Stronger and more stable community focussed clubs, with more players across all ages and backgrounds.

A particular focus on helping achieve the FAW’s target of doubling the women and girls’ game.

Football Association of Wales CEO Noel Mooney said: “We are grateful to see the Grassroots Facilities Fund already making an impact to our football family across the country.

“The initial round of funding marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and the FAW will continue to work closely with all of its stakeholders to create a facilities investment fund in order to deliver a number of impactful projects across all corners of Wales as we strive to make football inclusive and accessible to all.”

Over the summer and early autumn, the FAW will announce the next rounds of funding for grassroots football in Wales and will set out how organisations can apply.

