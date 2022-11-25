‘Gutted’ Gareth Bale says Wales have to pick themselves up and go again
Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters.
The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men.
But deep into stoppage time Iran struck twice through Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian.
Wales will now have to beat England on Tuesday to stand even the slightest chance of getting out of the group.
“It’s gutting, we’re gutted, there’s no other way to say it,” Bale told the BBC.
“We fought to the last seconds but it’s difficult to take. But we have to pick ourselves up straight away, it’s going to be difficult but we have one game left.
“We will have to see. What can I say? We’ll recover and we have to go again.”
‘Gave it everything’
Hennessey’s rush of blood, when he raced out of his goal and wiped out Iran striker Mehdi Taremi, left Wales with an uphill struggle.
Bale added: “I haven’t seen so I don’t know – but obviously the red card changed the game completely.”
Former Wales striker Ian Rush admitted Iran deserved their victory.
“Second half was like a cup game, both teams needed to win it,” Rush told the BBC.
“Wales gave it 100 per cent but it was a lack of finishing and second half Iran were the better team.”
Ex-Wales defender Ashley Williams added: “Wales gave it everything like they always do.
“We probably didn’t create enough and didn’t have enough chances on the Iranian goal. I’m gutted for the boys.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
“Second half was like a cup game, both teams needed to win it,” Rush told the BBC. Wrong, wrong, wrong. This style of thinking completely destroyed our chances. I don’t mind which you pick: a) we need to win this game, but we need to use our heads to increase chance of that happening. Playing 4-0-5 doesn’t help us win; or b) we’re under the cosh here. Pick up a point and go into England game knowing a win sends us through but a draw gives us an outside chance. Just don’t pick: c) let’s pretend we’re playing basketball where… Read more »
Out slugged in a hard confrontation by a slightly better team. Aberration of last 10-15 minutes put the cap on it because oddly they were still in it with all to play for until then.