Gwalia United boss on a mission to turn the club into ‘a formidable force’ in women’s football

Fern Burrage-Male took over as manager of Cardiff City Ladies football team in October 2023. Since then the team has been rebranded as Gwalia United, and its co-owners Julian Jenkins and Damien Singh have outlined their ambition to take it to the top flight.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Women’s Cup tie away to Swindon, in a Q&A with Nation.Cymru, Gwalia’s manager explains why she took the job, its biggest challenge and how she feels about the current state of women’s football in Wales.

Nation.Cymru: What inspired you to take on the role of manager at Cardiff City Ladies, now Gwalia United?

Burrage-Male: Honestly, I’ve always felt a deep connection with Cardiff City Ladies—this club has played a huge role in my life both as a player and now as a coach. The opportunity to take on the managerial role came quickly, and while it was unexpected, it felt right. I had spent years building teams and leading them at Pontypridd Town, and I knew I had something to offer.

“But more than that, it was the belief in the players here that pushed me to step up. They are a fantastic group of women who deserve to be competing at the highest level possible, and I know I can help them get there.

Ambition

I’ve always been driven by a desire to see women’s football in Wales grow, and this role is an extension of that ambition. Cardiff City Ladies, now transitioning to Gwalia United, has immense potential, and I wanted to be the one to help unlock it.

We were in a tough spot when I took over, and I saw the challenge as an opportunity to prove what we’re capable of. It’s not just about results for me, but about building something sustainable and empowering for the players. I want them to know that together, we can overcome any obstacle.

Nation.Cymru: What has been your greatest challenge since taking over as manager?

Burrage-Male: The biggest challenge, without a doubt, has been taking over mid-season when morale was low and results weren’t going our way. When you step into a team that’s struggling, there’s always this pressure to turn things around immediately, and that pressure was certainly felt here. One of the first things I focused on was rebuilding that confidence, both individually and collectively.

Players like Chloe Lloyd and Ellie Sargent stepped up and became vital parts of our turnaround, but it wasn’t just about the big names. It was about making sure every player felt valued and understood their role.

Resilience

We had some tough games in February, but those wins didn’t just come from strategy—they came from heart, from a team that refused to give up. I’ve always believed that adversity breeds resilience, and this team showed that in abundance. It’s been a steep learning curve, but the progress we’ve made since I took over makes me incredibly proud, and I look forward into continuing this journey to success with Gwalia United.

Nation.Cymru: How do you describe your coaching style and philosophy?

Burrage-Male: My coaching style is rooted in positivity and empowerment. I believe in creating an environment where players feel valued, heard, and encouraged to express themselves both on and off the pitch. I prioritise open communication and trust; I want my players to know that I’m always here to support them. My philosophy is simple: I aim to develop not just skilled footballers, but well-rounded individuals who can thrive in a team setting.

The girls at Gwalia are more than aware that they are lucky to be at the club at a period where the winds of change might blow behind them over the coming years and I feel privileged to be in a position where I can play a part to leading to success, hopefully on and off the field.

My experience at Welsh Netball and Hockey Wales have provided me with unique insights that I can apply to my football coaching. Both sports require similar foundational principles, such as teamwork, discipline, and strategic thinking. This crossover allows me to bring diverse perspectives to the table, enhancing my approach to coaching in both arenas.

Nation.Cymru: What are your long-term goals for Gwalia United?

Burrage-Male: My long-term goals for Gwalia United are ambitious but grounded in the reality of our potential. I want to establish the club as a formidable force in women’s football in Wales and beyond. We have a rich history and a dedicated fan base, and it’s crucial to build on that foundation. One of my primary objectives is to cultivate a winning culture where success is defined not just by trophies, but by the development of our players and the community we create.

I envision Gwalia United competing consistently at the top of the FA Women’s National League over the coming season and then, hopefully, taking that difficult hop to higher leagues afterwards. To achieve this, we need to invest in our youth development, ensuring that we’re not just looking for immediate results but also nurturing the next generation of talent.

I want our academy to be a pipeline for future stars of women’s football. The FAW have been exceptionally supportive of our ambitions and we are looking to develop ourselves as a strong Welsh beacon of elite performance in the English FA system that serves as a credible platform for Welsh women to aim for.

Additionally, I’m committed to elevating the profile of women’s football in Wales. I believe that by consistently performing at a high level and engaging with our community, we can attract more supporters and sponsors, which is vital for our growth. The goal is to create an environment where every player feels they can achieve their dreams, and where our success inspires the next wave of female athletes.

Nation.Cymru: How do you feel about the current state of women’s football in Wales?

Burrage-Male: I feel incredibly optimistic about the current state of women’s football in Wales. There’s been a noticeable shift in recent years, with increased visibility and support for women’s sports. More fans are engaging with women’s football, and we’re seeing greater investment from both clubs and governing bodies. This momentum is exciting and is crucial for the long-term development of the game.

Facilities

However, while the progress is commendable, there’s still much work to be done. We need to continue pushing for better facilities, resources, and opportunities for women at all levels of the sport. Increasing participation in grassroots football is essential to ensure a strong pipeline of talent. Initiatives that promote young girls getting involved in football can have a significant impact on the future of our game.

Moreover, I believe we must work collectively to challenge outdated perceptions about women’s football. It’s a fantastic sport filled with skilled athletes who deserve recognition and support.

By sharing our success stories and showcasing the talent within our teams, we can continue to elevate the profile of women’s football in Wales. I’m proud to be part of this journey and excited for what the future holds for Gwalia United and women’s football as a whole.

