Harri Morgan taking break from rugby after revealing he attempted to take his own life

Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan has revealed he is taking a break from the game after attempting to take his own life in February.

Morgan, 23, took to Twitter to share an emotional note labelled “MY STORY”, during which he outlined a longstanding battle with mental health issues.

The former Wales Under-20 international said he was now taking medication and looking forward to a new fitness-based venture while stepping away from rugby – a move he says is not permanent.

Morgan wrote: “For a number of years I have suffered in silence. Grieving the loss of my grandparents and consecutive rugby injuries are the main contributors to my mental health causing both stress and anxiety. High stress levels have also caused me to suffer patches of hair loss. On 5th February I reached the lowest point of my life and regrettably I took the decision to try and end it.

“I am proud to say that I am now medicated for my stress and anxiety. I can’t thank my employer Ospreys, my team-mates and, of course, my family and friends enough for the love and support they have shown me in this dark time.

“I have made the difficult decision to take some time out of professional rugby. Rugby will always be my passion but for now I need to prioritise my physical and mental well-being. This isn’t goodbye to rugby forever, it’s a goodbye for now.”

It's OK not to be OK. It's OK to talk. These numbers may be useful. Gall un alwad helpu'r rhai mewn angen. 🔽 Samaritans 📞 116123

Mind Charity 📞 0300 1233393

CALL_247 📞 0800 132737

NHS Direct Wales 📞 0845 4647

Hafal 📞 01792 816600

Bipolar UK 📞 0333 3233880 https://t.co/dYGeIE9BEl — Ospreys (@ospreys) April 19, 2023

Morgan added that he was hoping to inspire others through online fitness coaching and went on to call on other men to follow his lead by being honest about their own issues.

“Mental health is a taboo subject for men and particularly men involved in the rugby world. By admitting my struggles and showing my vulnerability I hope other men feel empowered to open up. My DMs are always open. It’s okay not to be okay.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

