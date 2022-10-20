Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Harry Darling set to start for Swansea in derby clash against Cardiff

20 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Harry Darling celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Reading. Photo Nick Potts PA Images

Harry Darling could start for Swansea as they prepare to face Cardiff in the South Wales derby.

In place of Kyle Naughton, Darling made his second consecutive home start against Reading midweek and bagged a goal to spark a comeback against the Royals.

Joel Piroe is still suspended for the Swans following his red card at Burnley.

Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson are expected to remain sidelined with injury.

Jack Simpson will be unavailable for Cardiff through suspension.

The defender was shown a straight red card for a foul on Sinclair Armstrong during the Bluebirds’ loss to QPR in midweek.

Perry Ng could also be checked ahead of the game after picking up a knock against the Hoops that saw him substituted off at half-time.

Rubin Colwill could miss out with a hip problem and was absent again midweek.

