Sport

Harry Wilson injury blow for Wales

30 Jan 2025 1 minute read
Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring the fourth goal of the game against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League Group match at Cardiff City Stadium.
Fulham boss Marco Silva has revealed Harry Wilson requires surgery on a fractured foot and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Wales international suffered the injury in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United and was replaced by Adama Traore.

Silva said the attacking midfielder, who has scored five goals so far this season, will be out for at least 10 weeks.

That will also rule him out of the start of Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

“It’s not good news for Harry Wilson,” Silva said.

Wilson has been a key man in new boss Craig Bellamy’s first six games in charge of Wales, becoming the first men’s national-team player to score in three consecutive matches since Gareth Bale did so in 2016.

Wales kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Kazakhstan on 22 March before travelling to North Macedonia three days later.

Cwm Rhondda
11 minutes ago

Wishing Harry a speedy, full recovery form his injury.

