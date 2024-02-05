Helen Ward ‘can’t wait to get started’ after joining Wales coaching staff

Record goal scorer Helen Ward has joined the coaching staff of Wales’ women’s team.

Former Newport manager James Rowberry has also been appointed to interim boss Jon Grey’s coaching staff for this month’s friendly with Republic of Ireland following the shock departure of Gemma Grainger.

Fortunate

“I was extremely fortunate to experience the highs and lows of international football with some incredible team-mates through my 15-year Cymru career,” said Ward, who scored three more goals than men’s top scorer Gareth Bale with 44 in 102 appearances before hanging up her Wales boots in February 2023.

“I hope that those experiences and the learnings from my recent coaching qualifications can help aid the team in a different role as we look to qualify for our first ever major tournament.

“I’m honoured to be involved again with such a special group and I can’t wait to get started.”

Dublin

Wales warm up for the start of Women’s Euro 2025 qualification in April with a Dublin friendly on February 27.

It is their first game since Grainger left her role as Wales manager to take charge of Norway.

