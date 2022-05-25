He’s back! Dafydd Iwan to sing at Wales’ World Cup Playoff Final

It’s the news Wales fans were waiting for.

After the success of his appearance at the Wales v Austria World Cup Playoff semi-final match against Austria, the Football Association fo Wales have confirmed that Dafydd Iwan will return to the Cardiff City Stadium to perform ‘Yma O Hyd’.

The singer’s classic song has become a stirring Welsh football anthem, sung with gusto at home games.

So moved was the the folk singer at the reception his anthem received at the last Wales game, he was so touched he was reduced to tears.

We can’t begin to imagine how it will sound at the stadium on Sunday, June 5 when Wales will take on either Scotland or Ukraine for apace at the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

Entertainment at the stadium commences from the time that the gates open at 3pm and there’s plenty on offer to get fans. ready for kick off.

Canton Stand – Spirit of ’58 Stage: The Pumpers will be performing live and Gareth Hopkins will be the DJ to get you warmed up for the match.

Ninian Stand – Gary Speed Stage: Katie Owen will be providing the pre-match music needed for a huge game of football with her DJ set.

Family Stand – Family Stage: Girltalk DJs and dancers from the Performing Arts Academy Wales.

Pre-match in the stadium bowl: Dafydd Iwan is back to lead a passionate rendition of Yma O Hyd.

The FAW also advise fans to make every attempt to be in their seats by 4:15pm to show the Wales squad support when they come out onto the pitch for their pre-match warm-up and in readiness for what is sure to be an electrifying version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

