High-flying Wrexham upset by struggling Shrewsbury in derby clash

John Marquis’ brace helped struggling Shrewsbury to a shock 2-1 win over cross-border rivals Wrexham at the Croud Meadow.

The veteran striker struck in the 17th and 48th minutes – tucking home the second after his penalty had been saved – to secure Shrews victory after high-flying Wrexham had equalised through Steven Fletcher.

Shrewsbury’s win lifts them up to 21st in League One, five points adrift of safety, while third-placed Wrexham missed the chance to go top.

The hosts broke the deadlock through Marquis’ thunderous shot from just inside the area but Fletcher levelled six minutes later when he headed home at the back post from Ryan Barnett’s cross.

Shrewsbury had a chance to reclaim the lead just before half-time when Mal Benning whipped a cross to George Lloyd at the near post, but he headed wide.

Wrexham also went close minutes later through Ollie Rathbone’s headed effort, but that also whistled wide.

Shrewsbury got themselves back in front after winning a penalty three minutes into the second half when Lloyd was brought down by Eoghan O’Connell.

Marquis saw Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo keep out his spot-kick with his foot, but the forward tucked away the rebound.

Wrexham went close to equalising late on when Paul Mullin’s close-range shot was cleared the ball off the line by Toto Nsiala.

Marquis nearly completed his hat-trick in stoppage time but he fired wide.

