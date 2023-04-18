‘Highly influential’ Wales star Jac Morgan signs new deal with Ospreys

Wales back-row forward Jac Morgan has signed a new deal with the Ospreys.

The Ospreys have not specified 23-year-old Morgan’s length of contract, but it is a coup for them, given Welsh professional rugby’s testing financial climate.

Morgan made his Ospreys debut in 2021 and has been a breakthrough player for Wales, currently boasting nine caps.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “Jac personifies what we look for in a player. For his age, he is a highly influential player on the pitch.

“His attitude, coupled with his ability, have both allowed him to excel for the Ospreys. We are looking forward to seeing him progress and grow with the team.

“With everything that has gone on in the last few months, it is great to announce some real positive news for the Ospreys fanbase and for Welsh rugby as a whole.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

