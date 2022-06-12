Hilarious ‘original’ version of Yma o Hyd unearthed by Welsh language comedy show

Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’, recently taken up as the Welsh football team’s anthem of choice, was released as a patriotic protest song in 1983 – or so we all thought.

S4C comedy series Dim Byd have discovered the ‘original’ version of the song, sung in English in the interwar period.

“You don’t remember Macsen, nobody remembers him. 1,600 years is much too long for the mind,” the pianist sings jauntily.

“But Magnus Maximum from Wales, in the year 33, left them a complete nation, and today you see – they’re still here! Yes, they’re still her. Regardless of everything and everyone. Regardless of everything and everyone. They’re still here. They’re still here!”

Llongyfarchiadau i Dafydd Iwan, ond pwy sy’n cofio’r fersiwn gwreiddiol ? pic.twitter.com/ktbycIzjX5 — Dim Byd/ Rybish (@DimBydTv) June 12, 2022

Dim Byd was a Welsh language comedy show first broadcast on S4C in 2011, which included sketches, random TV clips and also archive footage overdubbed with new voices and music.

This is not the first time they have had fun with Dafydd Iwan’s songs, having previously overdubbed 1966 footage of him with the song ‘Right Said Fred’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

