History made in Cardiff as female umpire Sue Redfern gives Luis Reece out

Luis Reece became the first batter to be given out by a female umpire in 123 seasons of county cricket on the second day of the County Championship Division Two clash between Glamorgan and Derbyshire in Cardiff.

Having turned down a few earlier requests in the game, Sue Redfern lifted her finger in the 100th over of the Derbyshire first innings as she sent Reece back to the pavilion caught behind by Chris Cooke off Jamie McIlroy for 139.

Redfern made her own piece of history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales.

She had previously made history by serving as the fourth umpire in a men’s T20 international, also at Cardiff in 2021, and becoming the first woman to stand in a Vitality Blast match in June.

Reece was the second wicket to fall early on a day where Glamorgan’s bowlers hit back after conceding 308 runs on day one and taking only two wickets.

Timm van der Gugten gave the home side a fine start by dismissing Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy for 22 with a catch behind by Cooke.

Matthew Lamb then took two boundaries off the next three balls before Reece carefully negotiated a maiden over against McIlroy in failing light.

The umpires took the teams off after two overs and it did not take long before Reece was dismissed without adding to his overnight score.

Declaring

Lamb and Anuj Dal followed in the space of 13 overs, reducing Derbyshire to 375 for six, but 20-year-old Mitchell Wagstaff, playing in only his third first-class game, ensured the visitors were able to reach 450 for eight before declaring.

He hit 12 fours and a six in an entertaining knock of 78 and there was a wag in the tail from Zak Chappell as he notched an unbeaten 26 off 29 balls to allow Du Plooy to declare after 127 overs.

That gave Glamorgan a big total to chase, but their progress was hindered by bad light once again and the day was finally called off at 5.51pm with openers Zain ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom unbeaten on 15 and five respectively with the home reply standing at 22 without loss from 11 overs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

