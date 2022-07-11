Honours even on first day as Glamorgan host league leaders Nottinghamshire

League leaders Notts bowled out Glamorgan for 318 on a hard-baked wicket that offered very little to the bowlers.

They lead the Welsh county by 23 points in the table and both sides picked up three points in the day.

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater ensured Notts kept all 10 wickets intact by reaching 19 for nought before stumps at the end of the day.

When the two teams first met this season at Trent Bridge it was the Welsh county that got the upper hand, winning by seven wickets.

New signing Sam Northeast chipped in with a score of 85 in the first innings in April and he was the man who made most headway in the opening sessions at a sun-drenched Sophia Gardens.

Accuracy

There was little movement for their seam attack, but the accuracy of Luke Fletcher, Brett Hutton and Dane Paterson, backed up by Steven Mullaney later on, earned them their just rewards.

Home skipper David Lloyd never looked comfortable and he fell in the third over when Fletcher squared him up and got the lbw verdict to remove him for six.

That brought Colin Ingram to the crease and the 37-year-old hit a boundary off his first ball. That showed his intentions and he did not hang around as he scored 34 in 44 lively minutes that included seven fours.

He and opener Eddie Byrom put on 52 before Ingram was caught at the wicket by stand-in keeper Joe Clarke off Hutton.

Hutton’s persistence meant he ended up with four for 76 from his 17 overs.

Steer the ship

Byrom got to 24 (55) before he was trapped lbw by Paterson and then left Northeast and Kiran Carlson to steer the ship safely through to lunch.

If honours were even after the first session, it looked as though Northeast and Carlson were going to push Glamorgan into a commanding position as they put on 50 in 18 overs.

Northeast reached his half-century before departing four overs later when he became the third lbw victim, this time to Hutton, for 56 (85).

Carlson was caught superbly at second slip by Matthew Montgomery to provide Hutton with his third wicket. He went for 46 (95) just as he looked set for a big score.

A ball change in the 55th over caused new problems for the home batters and Paterson got a ball to move away from Billy Root, who edged the ball to Hutton at second slip. He left for 12 and Glamorgan were 193 for six.

There was a definite wag in the tail from the home side as Michael Neser plundered 42 off 51 balls, Andrew Salter 35 (44) and James Harris 28 (44) to ensure their side passed the 300 mark to pick up three batting points.