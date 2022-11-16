How to kit yourself out in Marks & Spencer outfits like the Cymru squad

When the Football Association of Wales announced Marks & Spencer were supporting Cymru at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by supplying outfits to the players to wear during official engagements at the tournament, fans immediately sprung into action.

Following the players being pictured in official squad photos in a studio and at the Cardiff City Stadium wearing product from the Autograph and M&S Collection ranges eager members of The Red Wall started to track down the outfits.

Chosen by the team because of the relaxed and versatile aesthetic that allows the 26 man squad to reflect their own personal style off the pitch, the players chose smart green overshirts, while Robert Page and his staff were dressed in grey jackets.

Now the outfits have proved popular with supporters as World Cup fever spreads across the nation.

Can’t believe I’ve found myself trying on an official @FAWales travel top🤔could wear it for going down the pub? Need the badge though.. pic.twitter.com/HqCeeOflhv — Bryn (@BrynLaw) November 16, 2022

All products are available online and in-store now and these are the links to the items of clothing you need…

AUTOGRAPH

Cotton Blend Overshirt

AUTOGRAPH

Cotton Blend Zip Pocket Joggers

AUTOGRAPH

Premium Cotton T-shirt

M&S COLLECTION

Textured Jersey Jacket

AUTOGRAPH

Slim Fit Italian Stretch Chinos

AUTOGRAPH

Leather Lace Up Trainers

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

