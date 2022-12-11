How Wales reacted to England being dumped out of the World Cup

It was a night of contrasting fortunes. Of those that were England football supporters – and well, those who weren’t.

As England crashed out of the World Cup thanks in large to an innate inability to score penalties when it matters, there was a huge sigh of relief from those of us for whom the thought of Gareth Southgate’s men winning the world’s biggest football tournament was too much to bear.

Thankfully then, the only thing that is coming home is the England football team, while the rest of us have another four years before we have to contend with more ridiculous overblown hype from our overbearing neighbours.

As you could imagine, France’s victory was celebrated with some glee in Wales – and there was certainly much humorous banter flying around today.

We cast your eye across Twitter to select our favourites to put a smile on your face – that’s if you are not a supporter of the England football team, of course.

THE BANTER STARTED FLYING AROUND YESTERDAY MORNING

These Welsh football fans have pinned their colours to the mast (well their coach window) ahead of the England v France clashhttps://t.co/C1TxaymkLy — Nation.Cymru (@NationCymru) December 10, 2022

MANY WELSH FANS WERE FRENCH FOR THE DAY

The wife: Morning love, what do you fancy for breakfast? Moi: Bonjour Mon chere, je voudrais une baguette sil vous plait. TW: are you keeping this up all day? Moi: Oui!! TW: I’m going up my mum’s, look after the kids. pic.twitter.com/AvRtHQF83B — YesM4 (@YesCymruM4) December 11, 2022

OH WE WISH THAT MBAPPE WAS WELSH

THERE’S ALWAYS A VIDEO. ALWAYS!

FAIR PLAY HARRY KANE SCRUBS UP WELL

THERE ARE SOME TALENTED PEOPLE OUT THERE

IF IT WERE IN ANY DOUBT THAT PAUL MULLIN IS WELSH

Great day all round up the town!! ⚽️ — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) December 10, 2022

GOD BLESS GOOGLE TRANSLATE

And finally, we’re pleased to report that our estimable colleague David Owens remains married…just.

Watching the game with my English wife and the in-laws and screamed WHAT A FUCKING GOAL. Not sure how long I’m going to stay married. — David Owens (@asoundreaction) December 10, 2022

