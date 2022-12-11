Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

How Wales reacted to England being dumped out of the World Cup

11 Dec 2022 3 minute read
Fans at Winter Gardens Blackpool, reacting to the missed penalty by Harry Kane as they watch a screening of England v France (Credit: Dave Webb, PA)

It was a night of contrasting fortunes. Of those that were England football supporters – and well, those who weren’t.

As England crashed out of the World Cup thanks in large to an innate inability to score penalties when it matters, there was a huge sigh of relief from those of us for whom the thought of Gareth Southgate’s men winning the world’s biggest football tournament was too much to bear.

Thankfully then, the only thing that is coming home is the England football team, while the rest of us have another four years before we have to contend with more ridiculous overblown hype from our overbearing neighbours.

As you could imagine, France’s victory was celebrated with some glee in Wales – and there was certainly much humorous banter flying around today.

We cast your eye across Twitter to select our favourites to put a smile on your face – that’s if you are not a supporter of the England football team, of course.

THE BANTER STARTED FLYING AROUND YESTERDAY MORNING

MANY WELSH FANS WERE FRENCH FOR THE DAY

OH WE WISH THAT MBAPPE WAS WELSH

THERE’S ALWAYS A VIDEO. ALWAYS!

FAIR PLAY HARRY KANE SCRUBS UP WELL

THERE ARE SOME TALENTED PEOPLE OUT THERE

IF IT WERE IN ANY DOUBT THAT PAUL MULLIN IS WELSH

GOD BLESS GOOGLE TRANSLATE

And finally, we’re pleased to report that our estimable colleague David Owens remains married…just.

